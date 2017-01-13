UNITED NATIONS: Israel´s UN ambassador on Friday raised concern over what he said were moves at the Security Council to adopt a new measure to build on the Paris Middle East conference.

Sweden´s Ambassador Olof Skoog, who holds this month´s presidency of the Security Council, said however that there were no immediate plans for council action.

"We are witnessing an attempt to promote a last-minute initiative before the new US administration takes office," Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon said in a statement.

"Supporters of the Palestinians are looking for further anti-Israel measures at the Security Council."

The council is planning to meet on Tuesday to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, its first meeting since the adoption of a resolution demanding an end to the construction of settlements on Palestinian territory.

Asked about discussions on council action, Skoog said "I don´t think that´s correct." "Let´s see where we are next Tuesday, the main event now is Sunday´s conference in Paris."

Around 70 countries and international organizations meet in Paris on Sunday to reaffirm support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, just days before Donald Trump takes office.

The Paris meeting aims to revive the moribund Israeli-Palestinian peace process, amid fears of fresh violence if Trump implements a pledge to recognize the contested city of Jerusalem as Israel´s capital.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed the Paris meeting as "a rigged conference, rigged by the Palestinians with French auspices to adopt additional anti-Israel stances."

Israel reacted with fury after the United States refrained from using its veto at the council, allowing the anti-settlements resolution to be adopted by a vote of 14-0.

