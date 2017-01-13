ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has out rightly rejected claims of safe havens for militants in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), saying “Pakistan does not allow its territory to be used for attacks against any other country.”

In response to media queries regarding allegations of safe havens in FATA, Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria said, “Pakistan's contribution to the international community's fight against terrorism and the sacrifices we rendered have been acknowledged by the world, including the US at various levels of their leadership, EU and others”.

“Pakistan has lost thousands of its citizens and economic losses of over $ 100 billion due to the menace of terrorism. The successes of Zarb-e-Azb are manifested in the improved security and economic situation in Pakistan, particularly near Pakistan-Afghanistan border, he said.

The spokesman said, the results of military action are there for everyone to see through peace and stability at our borders with Afghanistan. The US Parliamentarians and US Commanders have visited the FATA Areas and publicly acknowledged the successes of Pakistan's counter terrorism drive.

“Afghanistan is infested with many terrorist organizations due to the instability there, which has created space for the terrorist elements such as Haqqani network's leadership, TTA, TTP, Daesh, Al-Qaeda, Jamaat-ul-Ahraar, etc.”

“It is, therefore, not appropriate to blame others for the adversities due to the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan. The oft repeated claims regarding safe havens are, therefore, more of a rhetoric than anything else,” he said.

He went on to say, “We wish to reemphasize that some foreign elements are exploiting the situation and using Afghan soil against Pakistan, in particular, and the region, at large. The activities of Indian RAW and NDS nexus remains a matter of deep concern to Pakistan.”

Pakistan remains committed to peace efforts in Afghanistan as it is not only in the interest of the region but more importantly, Pakistan. “It is unfortunate that our sincere efforts towards stability in Afghanistan are being maligned.”

“Pakistan wants peace and stability in Afghanistan. We are engaged in border management which is imperative for effective counter terrorism. Pakistan will continue its policy of cooperation with international community to defeat the menace of terrorism. We will not indulge in blame game and expect others to do the same,” the spokesman maintained.

