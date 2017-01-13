KARACHI: Several areas of Karachi on Friday received the first spell of rain of winter season which turned the weather of pleasant besides reducing temperature down.

The people left their homes, job, schools midway to enjoy the weather after the first winter light rain started Friday afternoon and turned weather pleasant.

The majority of Karachiites started arriving at parks, Sea view and other picnic spots located in city along with family to enjoy and take full benefit from the changing weather.

According to Met Department, more rainfall is expected in major cities of Sindh and Balochistan during next 36 hours.

0



0







Karachi receives first spell of winter rains was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/178893-Karachi-receives-first-spell-of-winter-rains/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Karachi receives first spell of winter rains" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/178893-Karachi-receives-first-spell-of-winter-rains.