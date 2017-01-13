ISLAMABAD: The counsel of prime minister on Friday argued that the evidences provided by the petitioners were insufficient to disqualify the prime minister under Article 62 and 63.

Continuing his arguments in the Panama Leaks case, PM's lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan said the court can not disqualify the premier in absence of concrete evidences and the Supreme Court had earlier termed this clause a nightmare and ambiguous.

A seven-judge bench of the apex court had in 2014 declared that the Constitution is silent on the definition of ‘sadiq’ (truthful) and ‘ameen’ (righteous).

Can the court disqualify the prime minister under the light of this judgment, he asked.

The hearing was then adjourned till 16th January.

