RAWALPINDI: The Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong on Friday called on the Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa and conveyed his country’s satisfaction on the security arrangements for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan's army efforts on combating terrorism and militancy.

Other matters of mutual interest including regional security were also discussed during the meeting.

