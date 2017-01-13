Print Story
Nawaz Sharif running away from court: ImranBy Web DeskJanuary 13, 2017Latest : National
ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said Nawaz Sharif is afraid and running away from the court.
He was talking to the media persons after the Supreme Court adjourned the Panama Leaks case hearing till Monday.
The prime minister had said that the Sharif Family has all the records regarding the ownership of London flats but now they are making excuses and engaging us in the technicalities of Article 62 and 63, Imran said.
'In a functional democracy, the prime minister is answerable before the nation but Nawaz Sharif is not sharing the evidences with the apex court.'