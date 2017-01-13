BEIJING: A Chinese state-run tabloid on Friday warned the United States that it would have to wage a 'large-scale' war in order to prevent the country from backing off the South China Sea and laying off its claims to the islands therein.

The renowned Global Times' editorial was touched on the statements by Rex Tillerson, who has been picked by Donald Trump to be his Secretary of State. Tillerson had yesterday claimed that the United States will not allow China access to the islands located in the South China Sea.

"China has enough determination and strength to make sure that his rabble rousing will not succeed. Unless Washington plans to wage a large-scale war in the South China Sea, any other approaches to prevent Chinese access to the islands will be foolish," stated the editorial.

The editorial also challenged the stance of the USA, stating that the superpower had no power in the South China Sea to assert itself.

"The US has no absolute power to dominate the South China Sea. Tillerson had better bone up on nuclear power strategies if he wants to force a big nuclear power to withdraw from its own territories. Probably he just has oil prices and currency rates in his mind as former ExxonMobil CEO."

The editorial also took on Tillerman, suspecting that the Secretary of State nominee has taken a tough line against China in order to appease the Congress and its senators, in a bid to avoid getting vetoed.

"It is suspected that he merely wanted to curry favour from senators and increase his chances of being confirmed by intentionally showing a tough stance toward China," stated the editorial.

The Global Times is a state-run tabloid which does not reflect the Chinese policy.

0



0







US will have to wage 'large-scale war' to deny China its islands: tabloid was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/178876-US-will-have-to-wage-large-scale-war-to-deny-China-its-islands-tabloid/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "US will have to wage 'large-scale war' to deny China its islands: tabloid" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/178876-US-will-have-to-wage-large-scale-war-to-deny-China-its-islands-tabloid.