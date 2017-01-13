MUMBAI: Bollywood director, producer and actor Karan Johar spoke about his falling out with actress Kajol, stating that him and the Dilwale actress can never go back after she accused him of bribing someone to undermine her husband Ajay Devgan's movie.

In his upcoming biography, Karan Johar opened up about his falling out with Kajol, someone with whom he was known for being close friends with. According to the Bollywood director, K-Jo and Kajol's relationship turned sour after the latter endorsed an allegation by Ajay Devgan that Karan had bribed Kamaal R Khan to tweet negatively about his movie Shivaay, in a bid to prmote his own film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in a more positive light.

Kajol had retweeted her husband Ajay Devgan's message with one word-'Shocking'. That one word, according to Karan Johar, was enough to part their ways for good.

"That tweet validated the insanity, that she could believe I would bribe someone. I felt that's it. It’s over. And she can never come back to my life. I don’t think she wants to either. I never want to have anything to do with them as a unit. She was the one who mattered to me but now it’s over," wrote Johar.

"I wouldn’t like to give a piece of myself to her at all because she’s killed every bit of emotion I had for her for twenty-five years."

Karan also wrote that it hurts him that people he's close to are also close to the Bollywood actress. He wrote in his biography that when they talk about Kajol, it angers him and that normally he's not territorial or asks his friends to choose sides but in this matter, he feels quite strongly.

Regarding Ajay Devgan, Karan Johar said that the actor did not mean anything to him.

"He doesn't matter to me, he never did. I still don't want to say anything about her husband because I want to respect the history she and I shared," he said.

Looks like the Bollywood producer is not going to forgive or forget this issue anytime soon!

