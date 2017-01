BRISBANE: Australia captain Steven Smith won the toss and elected to bat first in the first of the five-One-day Internationals here on Friday.

Australia have brought two debutants Chris Lynn and Billy Stanlake as David Warner and Travis Head will open the innings. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa and batsman Usman Khawaja will miss out on the first ODI match.

Teams

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith (captain), Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Billy Stanlake.

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (captain), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali.

