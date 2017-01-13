WELLINGTON: Half centuries from Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim against a struggling New Zealand attack saw Bangladesh reach 269-4 at lunch on day two of the first Test in Wellington on Friday.

Their century partnership came after the early loss of the prolific Mominul Haque who only lasted six balls in the morning before he was out for his overnight 64.

Shakib was not out 66 with Mushfiqur on 53 in a 109-run stand for the fifth wicket.

It gives Bangladesh four 50-plus innings with opener Tamim Iqbal making 56 after being sent into bat in atrocious conditions on day one.

Mominul´s dismissal, which settled his career average against New Zealand at a 146.66 after five innings, was uncharacteristic given the risk-free way he had batted for more than three hours in the wind and bleakness on Thursday.

He was undone by a Tim Southee delivery that seamed slightly away.

It was a delivery Mominul would have left on a cautious first day but this time he was tempted to waft at it and sent an edge to wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

It brought captain Mushfiqur to the crease and he showed no sign of any lingering discomfort from the hamstring strain that sidelined him through most of the limited over matches before the Test.

Shakib, who was dropped on four, has been chanceless since in his 105-ball innings and looked particularly comfortable ducking under repeated short balls from Neil Wagner. He brought up his 20th fifty straight driving Southee for his eighth boundary.

Mushfiqur reached his 50 by sweeping Mitchell Santner to the boundary as New Zealand turned to spin on an easing pitch.

