Amazon on Thursday removed Indian flag-themed doormat from the online marketplace after New Delhi threatened that officials of the company would not get visas if the product insulting Indian tricolour was not withdrawn.

Doormats featuring Indian-flag were listed for sale on the Canadian platform of the e-commerce website by two vendors, prompting India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Sawraj to issue instructions to High Commission in Canada to take up the issue with Amazon.

She said in a tweet, “Amazon must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately”.

Indian High Commission in Canada : This is unacceptable. Please take this up with Amazon at the highest level. https://t.co/L4yI3gLk3h — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 11, 2017

Amazon must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately. /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 11, 2017

“It this not done forthwith, we will not grant Indian visa to any Amazon official. We will also rescind the visas issued earlier,” Sushna Swaraj said in another tweet.

Amazon has removed the doormat from the list, with Vice President and Country Manager of Amazon in India apologizing for offending Indian sensibilities.

If this is not done forthwith, we will not grant Indian Visa to any Amazon official. We will also rescind the Visas issued earlier. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 11, 2017

0



0







Indian threats force Amazon to remove Indian flag doormat from website was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/178641-Indian-threats-force-Amazon-to-remove-Indian-flag-doormat-from-website/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Indian threats force Amazon to remove Indian flag doormat from website " is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/178641-Indian-threats-force-Amazon-to-remove-Indian-flag-doormat-from-website.