Paris Jackson, daughter of late singer Michael Jackson, has criticised the portrayal of her father by a white actor in a TV series.

She said in a string of tweets that the whitewashing of her late father was a shameful portrayal, a day after Urban Myths' trailer was released.

She expressed her views when she was asked for comments on Twitter.

“Where is the respect? they worked through blood sweat and tears for ages to create such profound and remarkable legacies. shameful portrayal,” said daughter of the King of Pop who died in 2009.

@TheMJCast it angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother liz as well — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017

In another tweet she said: “it angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother liz as well “.

According to a report, Miachael Jackson is played by white actor Joseph Feinness in the Urban Myths.

@TheMJCast i'm so incredibly offended by it, as i'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017

