RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Jhelum and Kharian Garrisons, said a statement issued by the ISPR.

The army chief was briefed on operational preparedness at Headquarters Central Command. He visited Para Rangers and witnessed concluding session of Army Firing Competition. A total of 667 military and civilian firers from across the country participated in four weeks long event.

Special feature of the event was participation of 86 war wounded officers and soldiers in the competition.

Appreciating their performances, the army chief desired that with more focused preparation our teams should excel to represent Pakistan in international events.



Later, he addressed Kharian Garrison officers. Speaking on the occasion, the COAS appreciated officers for their contribution in Counter Terrorism operations as part of Zarb-e-Azb.

The COAS paid rich tributes to Shaheeds and injured who sacrificed for the country.

He said that the Pakistan Army is great institution. “Its dignity and credibility shall be upheld through selfless performance of our role and duties”.

