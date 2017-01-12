ISLAMABAD: Turkish singer and international goodwill Ambassador Ersin Faikzade on Thursday announced to organize a musical concert to support Pakistan's needy students.

Talking to Associated Press of Pakistan, he said the aim of the show is to support students and education.

International Star Ersin Faikzade, also known as Diamond of Turkey, on Thursday visited various schools.

During his visit children made selfies with the famous singer.

Ersin Faikzade said that he had no words to explain his feelings whenever he came Pakistan.

"But I can say thank you Pakistan for the love," he said.

He said that he is visiting across the world and organizing musical concerts for the purpose to support hospitals and charity associations.

Ersin Faikzade is an international volunteer, a singer, and a writer. He was born in 1982 in Izmir Turkey where he completed the elementary and secondary school.

0



0







Turkish singer to organize musical concert to support Pakistani students was posted in Entertainment of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/178633-Turkish-singer-to-organize-musical-concert-to-support-Pakistani-students/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Turkish singer to organize musical concert to support Pakistani students " is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/178633-Turkish-singer-to-organize-musical-concert-to-support-Pakistani-students.