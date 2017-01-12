KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party leader Asif Ali Zardari has directed party lawmakers to oppose any proposal seeking reinstatement of military courts, Geo News reported days after the tenure of the tribunals expired.

The decision from PPP leader comes a couple of days after government said it has started consultation with political parties to introduce an amendment in the parliament in order to bring back the military courts.

Zardari has asked PPP leaders to adopt a strict a stance against the military courts in the parliament, according to Geo News.

The military courts were set up after an amendment in the constitution following a militant attack at Peshawar’s Army Public Schools.

A high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Monday emphasized that the military courts have played an extremely important role at a very crucial juncture of one action against extremism and terrorism and translated the actions under operation Zarb-e-Azb to meaningful and tangible national gains.

"The federal government has already initiated consultations for constitutional amendment to continue the military courts for a period which is agreed by all political parties represented in the Parliament," a statement issued after the meeting had said.

