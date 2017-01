BARCELONA: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar were all on target as holders Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 3-1 on Wednesday to overturn a deficit from the first leg and advance to the quarter-finals of the King's Cup.

A Luis Suarez volley put Barca ahead in the 35th minute while Brazil international Neymar earned and converted a penalty three minutes into the second half to score his first goal since October and put Barca in front in the tie after losing the first leg 2-1.

Athletic responded immediately though, substitute defender Gorka Elustondo crossing for Barcelona-born Enric Saborit to head home in the 51st minute. The goal emboldened the visitors for a 10-minute spell but Barca withstood the pressure.

Messi had squandered two free kicks in the first half but avoided the possibility of extra time and penalties by curling a dead ball in off the post in the 79th, his second converted set piece in four days.

0



0







Free kick specialist Messi fires Barca into cup last eight was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/178600-Free-kick-specialist-Messi-fires-Barca-into-cup-last-eight/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Free kick specialist Messi fires Barca into cup last eight" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/178600-Free-kick-specialist-Messi-fires-Barca-into-cup-last-eight.