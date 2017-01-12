MUMBAI: Yes, it seems that the wait is finally over as media reports stated that Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be seen together in a single movie after 10 years.

According to a leading Indian website Bollywoodlife.com, the Raees actor and Sultan superstar will share the frame when the former makes an appearance in the latter's upcoming Kabir-Khan directed flick Tubelight. Salman plays the male lead in the film and Shah Rukh has reportedly been roped in for a cameo appearance.

A lot has happened between the two megastars over the years. Shah Rukh and Salman had a falling out that spanned several years and prompted a furious rivalry. The two eventually reconciled and then became really close friends. Now, the two are set to appear in an upcoming episode of Bigg Boss and it seems as if Shah Rukh has also agreed to doing a cameo appearance in Tubelight.

Film trade analyst Komal Nahta had also tweeted about the news. "Confirmed news, guys. Absolutely great news. Shah Rukh Khan will play an important cameo in…. hold your breath… Salman Khan’s Tubelight!!!!"

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan last shared the frame ten years ago during a song from the movie Om Shanti Om. Salman had made a cameo appearance in the song in which other top actors had also participated.

Things are certainly warming up between the two Bollywood superstars. From guest spots and cameo appearances, will the two go on to star in a single movie together in the foreseeable future?

