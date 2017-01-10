Print Story
9 dead, UAE envoy wounded in Kandahar blastBy AFPJanuary 10, 2017Latest : World
KANDAHAR, Afghanistan: At least nine people were killed in an explosion in the governor´s compound in Afghanistan´s southern Kandahar province Tuesday during a visit by the UAE ambassador, local media reported.
The UAE foreign ministry said envoy Juma Mohammed Abdullah Al Kaabi and other UAE diplomats were wounded in the "terrorist attack".
Afghanistan´s Tolo News said the blast left nine people dead and 16 others wounded.