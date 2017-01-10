KANDAHAR, Afghanistan: At least nine people were killed in an explosion in the governor´s compound in Afghanistan´s southern Kandahar province Tuesday during a visit by the UAE ambassador, local media reported.

The UAE foreign ministry said envoy Juma Mohammed Abdullah Al Kaabi and other UAE diplomats were wounded in the "terrorist attack".

Afghanistan´s Tolo News said the blast left nine people dead and 16 others wounded.

