KARACHI: Sindh Rangers on Tuesday seized huge cache of arms from Karachi’s Orangi Town, the paramilitary force’s spokesman said.

The spokesman said the arms recovered were hidden in Rahim Shah graveyard, Orangi Town.

The weapons seized include two Small Machine Guns (SMGs), five magazines, three 30-bore pistol, one repeater, two bulletproof jackets and cartridges, he said.

Rangers spokesman said the arms and ammunition was in use of MQM’s militant wing. It was to be used for targeted killing and creating unrest in Karachi.

