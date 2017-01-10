LONDON: Fresh from its success at Hollywood's Golden Globes, romance musical "La La Land" leads the field for next month's British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards after securing 11 nominations on Tuesday.

Sci-fi film "Arrival" and fashion designer Tom Ford's drama "Nocturnal Animals" each received nine nominations, while "Manchester by the Sea", about a family dealing with tragedy, got six.

"La La Land" stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone were nominated in the Leading Actor and Leading Actress categories. The movie about a pianist and struggling actress in Hollywood is also in the running for Best Film, Original Music, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design and Costume Design.

Damien Chazelle was nominated in the Director and Original Screenplay categories. On Sunday night, the musical won seven Golden Globes.

"Arrival" will compete for Best Film, Adapted Screenplay, Original Music, Editing, Cinematography, Special Visual Effects and Sound. Amy Adams is nominated as leading actress and Denis Villeneuve as best director.

Ford is in the running for Director and Adapted Screenplay for "Nocturnal Animals" while Jake Gyllenhaal is nominated for Leading Actor and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Supporting Actor. The movie also received nods for Original Music, Cinematography, Production Design, Editing and Make Up and Hair.

Below are some of the key nominations for the EE British Academy Film Awards, which will be held on Feb. 12:

BEST FILM:

"Arrival"

"I, Daniel Blake"

"La La Land"

"Manchester By The Sea"

"Moonlight"

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM:

"American Honey"

"Denial"

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

"I, Daniel Blake"

"Notes on Blindness"

"Under The Shadow"

DIRECTOR:

Denis Villeneuve, "Arrival"

Ken Loach, "I, Daniel Blake"

Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

Tom Ford, "Nocturnal Animals"

LEADING ACTOR:

Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

Jake Gyllenhaal, "Nocturnal Animals"

Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"

Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"

LEADING ACTRESS:

Amy Adams, "Arrival"

Emily Blunt, "The Girl on the Train"

Emma Stone, "La La Land"

Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Natalie Portman, "Jackie"

SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Nocturnal Animals"

Dev Patel, "Lion"

Hugh Grant, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"

Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Hayley Squires, "I, Daniel Blake"

Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"

Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman, "Lion"

Viola Davis, "Fences"

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

"Hell or High Water", Taylor Sheridan

"I, Daniel Blake", Paul Laverty

"La La Land", Damien Chazelle

"Manchester By The Sea", Kenneth Lonergan

"Moonlight", Barry Jenkins

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

"Arrival", Eric Heisserer

"Hacksaw Ridge", Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight

"Hidden Figures", Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder

"Lion", Luke Davies

"Nocturnal Animals", Tom Ford

0



0







Musical 'La La Land' leads nominations for Britain's BAFTA awards was posted in Entertainment of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 10, 2017 and was last updated on January 10, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/178123-Musical-La-La-Land-leads-nominations-for-Britains-BAFTA-awards/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Musical 'La La Land' leads nominations for Britain's BAFTA awards" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/178123-Musical-La-La-Land-leads-nominations-for-Britains-BAFTA-awards.