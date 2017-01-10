NEW DELHI: According to an Indian army report, the lives of its soldiers are being put at risk due to dangerous measures and negligence of safety protocols at army camps.

An Indian army report has pointed out that fuel dumps at military camps pose a high-level danger to the safety and security of the soldiers. Tens of thousands of litres of fuel is being stored inside make-shift shelters at forward camps. If targeted, this fuel can risk the lives of thousands of Indian soldiers, as per the report.

A report by the Future Core Technologies and Problem Statements pointed out that the same had occurred during the Uri attack, in which 14 out of the 19 Indian soldiers had burned to death since a fuel dump was located right outside their tent.

"The enormity of the problem can be gauged from the aftermath of the recent action on the FOL (fuel, oil and lubricants) dump at Uri," said the report.

Not only that, the report points out that the Indian army is in dire need of smart vests with identification codes installed, sniper scopes to target with greater accuracy as well as precision and robots to carry weapons at high altitude.

The report has suggested the use of tanks which are lighter and fire resistant. These tanks also have the capacity to store as much as 50,000 litres of fuel.

The report comes in the wake of high tensions between arch-rivals India and Pakistan as well as an increased number of attacks in Indian-held Kashmir.

0



0







Indian army's flaws endangering soldiers' lives: report was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 10, 2017 and was last updated on January 10, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/178105-Indian-armys-flaws-endangering-soldiers-lives-report/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Indian army's flaws endangering soldiers' lives: report" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/178105-Indian-armys-flaws-endangering-soldiers-lives-report.