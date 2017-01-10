Guatemala City: Six climbers scaling a volcano in Guatemala died on the weekend when they got caught in a sudden cold spell at altitude, rescue officials said Monday.

The six, all of them Guatemalans, were in two groups climbing Acatenango volcano west of the capital on Saturday. The volcano rises 3,975 meters (13,045 feet) above sea level.

Their bodies were recovered on Sunday and Monday, a fire services spokesman, Julio Sanchez, said.

Three other climbers were rescued, and two of them were taken to hospital.

According to the CONRED emergencies agency, a high pressure system caused a drastic plunge in temperature to as low as -6 degrees centigrade (21 degrees Fahrenheit).

