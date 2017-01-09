KARACHI: Sixty spots in Karachi have become ‘hot spots’ for the street criminals where the most incidents of snatching taking place.

The areas indentified in a Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) report include, Nipa Chowrangi, Hassan Square, Sakhi Hassan, Aisha Manzil, Tariq Road, Bahaduarabad, Do Darya, PIDC, Clifton etc.

The city has witnesses a remarkable rise in the street crimes in recent months. The CPLC report explained the crime trend in the past two years.

According to the report, number of street crimes was less in 2016 as compared to 2015, but increased during the last months of the previous year.

0



0







60 'hot spots' in Karachi heaven for street criminals was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 09, 2017 and was last updated on January 09, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/177889-60-hot-spots-in-Karachi-heaven-for-street-criminals/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "60 'hot spots' in Karachi heaven for street criminals" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/177889-60-hot-spots-in-Karachi-heaven-for-street-criminals.