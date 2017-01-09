-
Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flightBy AFPJanuary 09, 2017Latest : World
DUBAI: An Emirates flight from Dubai to Muscat was cancelled after baggage handlers discovered a snake in the aircraft´s cargo hold.
The animal was found before Sunday´s flight from Dubai International, the airline said in a statement, adding that the aircraft was returned to service after being thoroughly searched.
First class passengers on an Aeromexico flight in November were confronted by a snake that fell from an overhead storage compartment. Nobody was hurt in the incident but a few passengers were rattled.DUBAI: An Emirates flight from Dubai to Muscat was cancelled after baggage handlers discovered a snake in the aircraft´s cargo hold.
The animal was found before Sunday´s flight from Dubai International, the airline said in a statement, adding that the aircraft was returned to service after being thoroughly searched.
First class passengers on an Aeromexico flight in November were confronted by a snake that fell from an overhead storage compartment. Nobody was hurt in the incident but a few passengers were rattled.