DUBAI: An Emirates flight from Dubai to Muscat was cancelled after baggage handlers discovered a snake in the aircraft´s cargo hold.

The animal was found before Sunday´s flight from Dubai International, the airline said in a statement, adding that the aircraft was returned to service after being thoroughly searched.

First class passengers on an Aeromexico flight in November were confronted by a snake that fell from an overhead storage compartment. Nobody was hurt in the incident but a few passengers were rattled.

