ISLAMABAD: The medical checkup of 10-year-old maid Tayyaba, who was allegedly tortured by a district and sessions judge's wife at whose house she worked, revealed that her body contained torture marks.

According to details, the medical checkup was conducted at PIMS hospital in Islamabad on Monday morning. For the DNA test, blood and hair samples of Tayyaba and her father, Azam, were collected. The samples were conducted by a medical board led by Dr Javed Akram.

Speaking to media personnel, Dr Javed Akram confirmed that the minor's body contained torture marks.

"A detailed medical check-up of Tayyaba has been conducted and the results will be sent to the Supreme Court," said Dr Javed Akram.

Tayyaba's burn marks were also examined during the medical test and DNA samples of her mother and brother Zain were also collected.

Tayyaba, who had gone missing with her father after alleging that she had been tortured by the wife of district and sessions judge Raja Khurram Ali, was recovered by police on Sunday.

Tayyaba was recovered from the outskirts of Islamabad by police and Law Enforcement Agencies jointly, police said. Tayyaba had mysteriously gone missing after the case was highlighted in local media. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar had taken suo moto notice of alleged torture on Tayyaba.

The Chief Justice took notice on media reports that the minor maid servant was allegedly beaten up brutally and she was badly beaten and her hands were burnt and reportedly the matter had been patched up and compromised.

0



0







Tayyaba's body contains torture marks: PIMS doctor was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 09, 2017 and was last updated on January 09, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/177873-Medical-check-up-of-Tayyaba-conducted-at-PIMS/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Tayyaba's body contains torture marks: PIMS doctor" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/177873-Medical-check-up-of-Tayyaba-conducted-at-PIMS.