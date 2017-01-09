MUMBAI: The promo for Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's upcoming Bigg Boss 10 episode has generated anticipation and excitement among fans of the two superstars, who will be seen sharing the screen in the TV show's episode.

It's very rare when you get to see the two giant Khans from the Indian film industry share the frame but it will happen this month when Shah Rukkh graces the sets of Bigg Boss to promote his upcoming flick Raees.

In order to hype up Shah Rukh's appearance at Salman Khan's Bigg Boss episode, the two filmed a promo which was released on Sunday. In the promo, the two are dressed in black and urge the audience to catch Shah Rukh Khan's Raees as it hits theatres across India.

Salman appears to struggle with Shah Rukh's dialogue from Raees, which is completed by the Raees actor himself as he steps out of the shadows to deliver the powerful line. The two later on urge the audience to catch Raees as Shah Rukh announces he will grace the TV show with his presence.

Raees will release on January 25, 2017 in India and will also feature Pakistani actress Mahira Khan in the lead beside Shah Rukh. Mahira plays Shah Rukh Khan's character Raees' love interest in the movie. The film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays a tough cop determined to bring Raees, the character played by Shah Rukh, to book for his smuggling activities.

