La La Land sweeps Golden Globes, Meryl Streep takes on Trump and a lot more

LOS ANGELES: Whimsical modern-day musical "La La Land" pirouetted its way into major Oscars contention Sunday as it swept the board at the Golden Globes, the glitziest party of the showbiz year.



Damien Chazelle´s nostalgic tribute to the Golden Age of Hollywood musicals picked up all seven of the statuettes for which it was nominated -- giving the film momentum as it launches its campaign for next month´s Academy Awards.



The film´s influence was felt from the opening moments of the three-hour ceremony -- host Jimmy Fallon and a slew of stars got the bash underway with a parody of some of the iconic scenes from the movie, which is set in Los Angeles.



"This is a film for dreamers," said Emma Stone, who took home the prize for best actress in a musical/comedy for her role as aspiring actress Mia.

"I think that hope and creativity are two of the most important things in the world. And that´s what this movie is about."



Her co-star Ryan Gosling -- who plays jazz pianist Sebastian -- won best actor honors, while Chazelle took home prizes for best director and screenplay. It earned awards for best original score award and best song for "City of Stars" shortly after the glitzy ceremony began -- setting the tone for a record-breaking night.

Meryl Streep takes on US President-elect Donald Trump in speech

Three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep berated President-elect Donald Trump for his divisive rhetoric as she received a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes on Sunday.



The 67-year-old fought to control her emotions as she received a standing ovation during her acceptance speech for the Cecil B DeMille Award, handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.





"You and all of us in this room, really, belong to the most vilified segments in American society right now. Think about it. Hollywood, foreigners, and the press," she said to her peers with a laugh.



"But who are we? And, you know, what is Hollywood anyway? It´s just a bunch of people from other places."



Streep spoke out with less than two weeks to go until the inauguration of Trump, who ran a divisive presidential campaign vilifying Mexicans and calling for a ban on Muslim immigration.



Trump´s election came with the movie industry embroiled in its own debate about an Oscars shut-out for non-white actors as well as unequal pay between the sexes.



"Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. If you kick ´em all out, you´ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts," she said, holding back tears.



Streep, considered among the best actresses of her generation, was presented with the award to mark a career which has seen her win eight Golden Globes and collect 29 nominations.



She tore strips off Trump for the infamous campaign speech during which he did a decidedly unflattering impression of disabled reporter Serge Kovaleski -- the Republican president-elect denies mocking the man.



"It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter -- someone he outranked in privilege, power, and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it," she said.



"I still can´t get it out of my head because it wasn't in a movie. It was real life. And this instinct to humiliate, when it's modelled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody's life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing."

List of Golden Globe winners



Here are the winners in key categories for the 74th Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out on Sunday:



- FILM -



Best film, drama: "Moonlight"

Best film, musical or comedy: "La La Land"

Best actor, drama: Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

Best actress, drama: Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"

Best actor, musical or comedy: Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"

Best actress, musical or comedy: Emma Stone, "La La Land"

Best supporting actor: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Nocturnal Animals"

Best supporting actress: Viola Davis, "Fences"

Best director: Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

Best screenplay: Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

Best original score: Justin Hurwitz, "La La Land"

Best original song: "City of Stars" from "La La Land"

Best foreign language film: "Elle" (France)

Best animated feature: "Zootopia"



- TELEVISION -



Best drama series: "The Crown" (Netflix)

Best drama actor: Billy Bob Thornton, "Goliath"

Best drama actress: Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Best musical or comedy series: "Atlanta" (FX)

Best musical or comedy actor: Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Best musical or comedy actress: Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"



Best limited series or TV movie: "The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" (FX)

Best limited series or TV movie actor: Tom Hiddleston, "The Night Manager"

Best limited series or TV movie actress: Sarah Paulson, "The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Best limited series or TV movie supporting actor: Hugh Laurie, "The Night Manager"

Best limited series or TV movie supporting actress: Olivia Colman, "The Night Manager"

