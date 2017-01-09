KARACHI: Pakistani actress and Bollywood debutante Mahira Khan has received flak from the Indian Twitterati, after an old video clip of the actress claiming that Pakistan's film industry should not be inspired from India because 'we are not Bollywood'.

The video clip, which features the actress with renowned comedian Omar Sharif, is five years old. In the clip, Mahira agrees with Omar Sharif's comments that Pakistani artists should only promote Pakistan and not India.

"You should not be inspired from India, not at all. We are not Bollywood," Mahira Khan says in the video clip.

Mahira has received much flak from Indian Twitterati for her comments in the video clip. The clip has gone viral at a time when both Mahira and her co-star Shah Rukh Khan are anticipating the release of the flick later during this month.

Mahira plays Shah Rukh Khan's character Raees' love interest in the movie. The film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays a tough cop determined to bring Raees to book for his smuggling activities.

The release of Raees' first song Zaalima and its music video from a couple of days ago, garnered immense praise from fans and critics alike.

0



0







Mahira comes under fire for 'slamming Bollywood' in old video clip was posted in Entertainment of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 09, 2017 and was last updated on January 09, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/177861-Mahira-comes-under-fire-for-slamming-Bollywood-in-old-video-clip/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Mahira comes under fire for 'slamming Bollywood' in old video clip" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/177861-Mahira-comes-under-fire-for-slamming-Bollywood-in-old-video-clip.