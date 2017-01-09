QUETTA: Quettaites experienced coldest night of current winter when mercury dropped to minus 9 Celsius in Quetta Valley Sunday.

Maximum was 9.5 Celsius Cold and dry prevailed in major parts of Balochistan Sunday.

South westerly to north westerly winds blew across the valley from 6 to 10 knots.

Minimum temperature recorded in Dalbandin was minus 5.5, Zhob minus 1, Nok Kundi 1.1 and Barkhan 1.5 Celsius.

Met office has forecast frosty and dry weather is expected over the districts of upper Balochistan while cold and dry weather may occur over the districts line in central and lower Balochistan during coming 24 hours

