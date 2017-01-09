Print Story
Four dead after Chile plane crash
By AFP
January 09, 2017
SANTIAGO: A plane crash in southern Chile killed four people Sunday, according to local officials.
The accident occurred near the Laquecahue airfield in the Bio region at approximately 1700 GMT.
Four passengers -- a woman and three men -- died after the plane had a troubled landing, said Humberto Toro, the governor of Arauco, noting the region´s high winds.
It was not clear if the pilot was killed.
The aircraft, which was owned by a private company, was flying the Mocha Island-Tirua route about 720 kilometers (445 miles) south of Santiago, the official told a Chilean television network.
Investigations into the incident´s cause are underway.