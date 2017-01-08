RAWALPINDI: A total of 274 cases were referred to military courts, of these 161 were awarded death penalty (12 executed) and 113 were awarded imprisonment of varying duration during the period of its validity, according to Inter Services Public Relations here Sunday.

The ISPR said in a statement that all the cases were dealt through due process of law in Military Courts. "The disposal through military courts has yielded positive effects towards reduction in terrorists activities."

The military Courts were established through constitutional amendment in the environment of heightened terrorism in January 2015.

Routine judicial system was under stress wherein judicial set ups/judges were also subjected to act of terrorism. Therefore, special constitutional arrangements were made to effectively check the terrorists/terrorism.

The military courts have ceased to function on expiry of mandated period on January 07, 2017.

0



0







Military courts yielded positive effects towards reduction in terrorism: ISPR was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 08, 2017 and was last updated on January 08, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/177695-Military-courts-yielded-positive-effects-towards-reduction-in-terrorism-ISPR/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Military courts yielded positive effects towards reduction in terrorism: ISPR" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/177695-Military-courts-yielded-positive-effects-towards-reduction-in-terrorism-ISPR.