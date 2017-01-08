ISLAMABAD: Police claimed to have recovered Tayyaba, minor maid servant who was allegedly tortured while working at the house of Additional District & Sessions Judge, Islamabad, Raja Khurram Ali Khan.

The 10-year-old Tayyaba was recovered from the outskirts of Islamabad by police and Law Enforcement Agencies jointly, police said.

Tayyaba had mysteriously gone missing after the case was highlighted in local media.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar had taken suo moto notice of alleged torture on Tayyaba.

The Chief Justice took notice on media reports that the minor maid servant was allegedly beaten up brutally and she was badly beaten and her hands were burnt and reportedly the matter had been patched up and compromised.

According to sources, police have taken custody of the child on Sunday.

