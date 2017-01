Jhelum: A head-on collision between a car and passenger van claimed 13 lives on G.T. Road near Jhelum.

The car was travelling from Rawalpindi to Jhelum when it hit the van after one of its tyres burst.

Seven dead bodies have been shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sohawa.

