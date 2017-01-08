ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has now decided to reorganize its party structure and dissolve the electoral extension, PPP-Parliamentarians, sources said.

Under the new organization, Bilawal Bhutto will be the chief while former chairman Senate Nayyar Hussain Bukhari shall be the Secretary General of the new PPP.

The need to restructure, probably came up after Asif Ali Zardari announced to contest by-poll along with his son Bilawal under the election symbol of ‘teer’, arrow.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) record, both represent separate political l parties, Zardari is president of the PPP-P and Bilawal is patron-in-chief of the PPP, hence cannot contest election with the same symbol.

As per the Political Parties Order, 2002, a person cannot be a member of more than one political party at a time. In the 2013 elections, the PPP-P had been allotted the symbol of arrow and the PPP ‘two swords’ by the ECP.

The PPP-Parliamentarians was formed in 2002 as an electoral extension of the PPP in compliance with the new electoral rules introduced by Musharraf regime.

