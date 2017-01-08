Mount Maunganui: -Bangladesh won the toss Sunday and elected to bowl as they hunt a first win on tour in the third Twenty20 against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui´s Bay Oval.

Captain Mashrafe Mortaza based his decision on the history of the wicket, which generally favours the team batting second, despite New Zealand batting first and winning by 47 runs at the same venue on Friday to remain on course for a clean sweep after victories in three one-day internationals and two Twenty20s.

"We were in a position where we could have won the (second) match when three down," Mashrafe said, ruing how their last seven wickets fell for 44 runs.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said he would also have batted first if he had won the toss. Both sides have made one change with Bangladesh´s Taskin Ahmed coming in for Mustafizur Rahman and newcomer Tom Blundell replacing the injured New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Colin Munro, Corey Anderson, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ben Wheeler, Tom Blundell, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed.

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)

Third umpire: Shaun Haig (NZL)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

