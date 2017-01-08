ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior and NarcoticsControl Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday directed the Islamabad Police to speed up its efforts and utilize all resources for the recovery of human rights activist Salman Haider.

According to an interior ministry press release, the minister asked the police authorities to trace Salman Haider by utilizing the network of Safe City project.

"Salman Haider should be recovered as soon as possible with the help of all relevant institutions" Chaudhry Nisar added.

0



0







Nisar directs police to recover Salman Haider was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 08, 2017 and was last updated on January 08, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/177571-Nisar-directs-police-to-recover-Salman-Haider/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Nisar directs police to recover Salman Haider" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/177571-Nisar-directs-police-to-recover-Salman-Haider.