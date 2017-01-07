Print Story
Two "dangerous terrorists" killed in Saudi security operation
By REUTERS
January 07, 2017
RIYADH: Two "dangerous terrorists" were killed in a Saudi security operation in the capital Riyadh on Saturday, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported, citing an Interior Ministry spokesman.
The agency said a security officer was also wounded in the operation in the al-Yasmin neighbourhood in northern Riyadh.
Saudi media identified one of the two militants as Taye' al-Say'ari and said he was being sought as an expert in making explosive belts used by militants in suicide attacks.