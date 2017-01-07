KARACHI: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday visited National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) where he met his close aide Dr Asim Hussain.

Asif Ali Zardari inquired about the health of Dr Asim.

It was third meeting between Asif Ali Zardari and Dr Asim Hussain since the former president returned to Pakistan after 18 months on December 23.

Hussain is in custody on a range of charges, including corruption of over Rs460 billion and terror facilitation.

In October, an accountability court had indicted Hussain, former petroleum secretary Ejaz Chaudhry and others in an over Rs460 billion corruption case.

He was shifted to the cardiovascular department of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) on December 19 after his health deteriorated.

In October, former federal minister for petroleum Dr Asim suffered a paralytic attack and was admitted to the JPMC.

