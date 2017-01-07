MIAMI: Florida´s Fort Lauderdale International Airport was open again Saturday after a shooting rampage by an Iraq war veteran that killed five people, wounded eight, and sent thousands scrambling for safety.

Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, who was in custody and being questioned by the FBI over the shooting that shut down the airport, a major gateway to the Caribbean and Latin America.

Santiago, who earlier complained that the CIA was forcing him to watch Daesh videos, allegedly opened fire randomly with a semi-automatic handgun Friday shortly before 1:00 pm (1800 GMT) in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2.

The Fort Lauderdale airport announced at 5:00 am (1000 GMT) Saturday via Twitter that they were again open for business, but urged passengers to check with their airlines.

Witness John Schlicher told Fox News that he was picking up his first bag as he "heard the first shot. As I did, the person right next to me fell to the ground... It was very surreal."

The shooter "was holding a handgun. He was firing into the crowd. Everyone was standing there waiting for the luggage," he said.

Santiago had traveled from Alaska to Fort Lauderdale, with a stopover in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the special agent in charge of Miami´s FBI field office, George Piro, told reporters late Friday.

"We´re looking at several investigative leads not only in Alaska but other states that we have determined that he´s either traveled to or has connections there," Piro said.

The suspect had a gun inside his checked luggage, after declaring the weapon with airport authorities, and then used it in the shooting rampage, law enforcement sources told US media.

Santiago was detained without law enforcement firing any shots, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel told reporters.

Piro said authorities were "looking at every angle, including the terrorism angle," but that it would take time to determine the nature of the attack.

