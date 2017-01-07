KARACHI: At least 21 people were arrested during a combing operation carried out by Police and Rangers in different areas of the city.

Carrying out targeted operation in Mehmoodabad and Kemari, Rangers arrested four persons with three being associated with the Lyari gang war, said a Rangers spokesman

In a combing operation, 15 people were arrested from North Nazimabad. The Rangers spokesman said the arrested individuals who were involved in terrorist activity had been handed over to the police.

According to the Rangers spokesman, weapons have been recovered during the operation.

