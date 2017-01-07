SYDNEY: Pakistan batsman Younis Khan fell short of 10,000 Test runs with his dismissal in the final Sydney Test against Australia on Saturday.

The 39-year-old batting great was caught in the deep off spinner Nathan Lyon for 13 to be 23 runs short of becoming the first Pakistan batsman to reach 10,000 Test runs.

Younis has 9,977 runs in 115 Test matches, the highest run-aggregate for a Pakistani batsman in Test cricket.

In all, 12 batsmen have so far made 10,000 or more runs in Test cricket – three each from India and Australia, two each from West Indies, Sri Lanka and one each from England and South Africa and if Younis crosses the milestone he will become the first Pakistani to do so.

Sachin Tendulkar of India is leading the 10,000-club with 15,921 runs in 200 Tests.

