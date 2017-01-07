Print Story
Five killed, eight injured in firing at Florida airportBy Web DeskJanuary 07, 2017Latest : World
FLORIDA: Five persons were killed and eight injured in a firing incident at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida on Friday night according to a report by US media.
The report said that the incident took place when a gunman opened fire at the baggage claim area on the second terminal of the airport.
The officials said that one suspect was arrested by the police.