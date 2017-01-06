Panama Leaks Case: Live from Courtroom No 2

ISLAMABAD: Inquisitive judges. Exhausted 68-year-old Naeem Bokhari. Whispering Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen. Pensive lawmakers of ruling party. Divided opinion. Prevailing suspense over emotions. This is all hundreds of lawyers, diplomats and journalists witnessed in a completely packed Courtroom No 2 on Friday where a five-member bench is hearing a landmark case of Panama Leaks which captured everybody's attention in Pakistan.



Some 37 questions were raised by the learned judges who wanted both petitioners and respondents to come up with solid documentary proof to justify their stance.

Judges spoke their hearts out, perhaps since the day one. Captain of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf‘s legal team, Naeem Bokhari gave his best to convince five-member-judge bench that Maryam Nawaz is dependent on his father Mian Nawaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of the country.

But the apex court has yet to receive documentary proof on it, despite seven and half hour long arguments by the counsels of complainants.

In his 80 minutes arguments on the Leaks’ case on Friday, Mr Bokhari kept engaged the audience in a bit hot small room decorated with beautiful books of laws and a big picture of the liberator, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

A thoughtful Imran Khan continued encouraging his legal team, even stood behind Naeem Bokhari who prolonged his arguments on third day and will assist the court on “benami property and firms” on Monday (January 09) accordingly.



Respondents’ counsels keenly observed complicated arguments of PTI’s lead counsel during the past three days. Neither they stopped not intervened their fellow Naeem Bokhari even they facilitated him as well as the court.



This correspondent witnessed many people commenting on the proceedings and judges remarks silently while sitting in the Courtroom No 2, many even usually passed on their strange observations.

Around two dozen lawmakers belonging to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Jamaat-e-Islami and Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf attended Friday’s proceedings. But one could rarely see representatives of Pakistan Peoples Party who were witnessing proceedings of this historic case.

Sheikh Rashid, chief of Pakistan Awami League, also continued his political rhetoric carrying open files in the congested room. He expressed his wish for the live coverage of this proceedings many times.



During the course of hearing one could observe learned judges, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa in particular, discussing serious points with each other from time to time.

Usually it happened whenever Mr Bokhari took up complicated point linked to Maryam Nawaz and her father Nawaz Sharif.

Anusha Rehman of PML-N always looked busy in taking notes while sitting next to MNAs Talal Chaudhry and Maiza Hameed. Interestingly Ms Hameed could not find empty chair in already packed up hall.

Then she sat on shoulder of the chair which was occupied by MNA Talal Chaudhry. Perhaps it was rare moment when Prime Minister’s Special Assistant of Law and Justice Zafarullah Khan slightly laughed when MNA Dr Shireen Mazari called special branch guys occupying seats for ruling party's members.

He assumed that she was calling her "apny bachy hain sab" taking it as a compliment for a person who is near sixty. Mr Zafarullah always looked happy no matter which party leader talked to him.



Then a moment came when jolly MNA Dr Shireen left her chair and whispered something into Imran Khan’s ears. She did it again after two minutes. Two young barristers—Fawad Chaudhry and Faisal Chaudhry, also brothers—always kept engaged PTI's top leaders in the court.



Irrespective of agile-PTI-tigers in the hall, PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair was quite convinced that “victory will come in N-League’s way at the end of the day.”

Many moments came in the hall when PML-N and PTI leaders could be seen claiming that they were winning this case. They also criticised media groups, particularly those channels who do not support them when it comes to run their stories.

Even this correspondent witnessed a political party's leader who was advising his colleagues please don’t whisper your secrets as “journalists sitting here have bigger eyes and ears, even enjoy more freedom.”

Perhaps, it was cold wind outside the courtroom when top court's ushers found napping in foothills of the bench.



Then silence prevailed in the court when worthy judges engaged each other in serious discussion pertaining to Leaks’ case.

Sharifs' family new legal team looked more serious even than its' previous team led by Salman Butt and Akram Sheikh who pleaded this case in the Courtroom No 1 last year.

A top lawyer who witnessed all twelve proceedings (nine in first phase and the rest) in the apex court wondered how political parties were misleading the nation on this very issue.

"They are using judges’ observations just for their political scores. We see a different story while sitting here but it stunned us when leaders of PML-N and PTI address the media after the day-long-proceeding of this case," said he.

Worthy judges always kept constant focus on the arguments came from the petitioners. Sometimes they also shared some lighter thoughts perhaps just to encourage the arguer Naeem Bokhari. This correspondent also witnessed many lawmaker irrespective of party affiliation who plan their upcoming strategies while sitting on comfortable chairs in the hall.



One could also see happiness on faces of PML-N lawmakers; Anusha Rehman’s in particular when Justice Azmat Saeed asked Mr Bokhari, “do whatever you want to but your client has to justify his stance through proper documentary proof.”

Find answer of our questions, he asked Mr Bokhari. Next moment Justice Khosa pointed out Sharifs’ wealth invested in London Flats and authenticity of documents regarding deed of flats submitted before the Supreme Court.

“This seems money belonged to Sharifs’ family—also some forensic agency could verify signature stamped on the deed letter,” he observed. This was the time when Sharifs’ supporters looked gloomy over there. With decent gestures and smiling face Justice Khosa encouraged both petitioners and the respondents to come up with better and articulated arguments, a move to run the case smoothly as well as for its quick disposal. Then clock stroke 11:00 am and court adjourned the hearing in Leaks’ case.

