ISLAMABAD: The Military Courts --to try civilians on terrorism charges -- will expire today at midnight (Night between Friday & Saturday) after which all the terrorism cases against civilian suspects will be transferred to the Anti-Terrorism Courts.

The 21st Constitutional Amendment, which had paved the way for setting up the military courts for two years, will become ineffective on January 07.

Interior Minister Chaurdhry Nisar Ali Khan said, “The military courts were set up for two years with the consensus of all the political parties. Any extension in these courts is not being considered.”

He said Anti-Terrorism Courts will take up all such cases after expiry of the military courts after January 07.

Within a few weeks of the Peshawar Army Public School massacre, the 21st Amendment to the Constitution was passed by both the National Assembly and Senate on January 6, 2015. The president gave his assent to the amendment on January 7, 2015. The amendment had a self-contained sunset clause, which causes the amendment to expire on January 7, 2017.

The military courts were part of the National Action Plan and were meant to provide an extraordinary solution for an extraordinary problem.

