ISLAMABAD: A three member delegation of British and European Union Parliaments held meeting with Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan here on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and Britain on different matters, parliamentary affairs and situation in the region including Kashmir.

The Interior Minister said it was appreciable that issues related to Islamic world and Kashmir were raised in the British Parliament.

He said Pakistan gave innumerable sacrifices for maintenance of regional and world peace but still certain elements were criticising Pakistan while completely ignoring historical and ground realities.

He said these elements included those who had flimsy information and act on the directions from others besides those who had their hands stained with the blood of oppressed and were the biggest hurdle in the path to regional peace.

International community should not only listen to the viewpoint of Pakistan but also understand it in the right context, he added.

He said Britain was one of the few countries where viewpointof Pakistan was heard and understood to a large extent.

The support of British government in efforts to establish regional peace and strengthen institutions was appreciable, he added.

The delegation included Lord Nazir Ahmed, Lord Qurban Hussain and member European Parliament Afzal Khan.

