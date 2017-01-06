Print Story
UK lauds Pakistan's efforts for regional peaceBy Web DeskJanuary 06, 2017Latest : National
RAWALPINDI: British High Commissioner Thomas Drew held a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security, according to Radio Pakistan.
Army Chief underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to the support of all nations in Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism.
The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.