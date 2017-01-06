RAWALPINDI: World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver Flyweight Champion Muhammad Waseem met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters on Friday.

According to a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations, military media wing, the Army Chief praised boxer Muhammad Waseem for his outstanding achievements.

Gen. Bajwa also expressed his confidence that Pakistani youth will follow Waseem’s footsteps to bring good name to the country.

