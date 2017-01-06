NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli was appointed India´s limited overs skipper on Friday after the resignation of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, as selectors announced the squad for the upcoming series against England.

The swashbuckling batsman, who has presided over an 18-match unbeaten run as Test captain, will lead India in three one-day internationals starting from January 15 before the sides play three Twenty20 matches.

Dhoni, who led India to victory in the 2011 World Cup as well as the 2007 World Twenty20, kept his place in both 15-men squads, the Indian board´s chief selector M.S. K. Prasad announced in a televised press conference.

