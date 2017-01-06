ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz Sharif submitted her reply in the Panama Leaks case and termed the signatures on documents related to Nescol Limited fake and said that these were not part of Panama Papers.

In her reply, she provided details about the five houses of Raiwand Farm where the Sharif family is living and also shed light on her income during the past five years.

PTI attorney Naeem Bukhari submitted an interview of Sharif family's financial adviser Haroon Pasha with Geo News as evidence.

Continuing his arguments, Naeem Bukhari said Maryam Nawaz is the actual owner of London flats. Naeem Bukhari further told the judges that investigative agencies had asked Mossack Fonseka ro provide details regarding the offshore companies.

"They replied that the London flats had not been rented out. In fact they were in use by Maryam Nawaz and her family," he said.

PTI chief Imran Khan provided an interview of the Prime Minister's chief financial adviser, Haroon Pasha, which he gave to Geo News as evidence. He asked the court to include the interview of Pasha as part of the record for December 6, 2017.

