Celebrities from India, Pakistan pay homage to Om PuriBy Web DeskJanuary 06, 2017Latest : Entertainment
NEW DELHI: A host of celebrities from sports and the film industry paid tribute to Bollywood icon Om Puri, who passed away on Friday due to a heart attack.
Celebrities from both India and Pakistan paid tribute to the veteran icon for his stellar performances in Bollywood, Hollywood and the Pakistani film industry. Here are some of the tweets which paid homage to the Bollywood veteran:-